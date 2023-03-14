Here are the lyrics to Avenged Sevenfold's new song "Nobody."

The 2023 track is the first to be released off the group's new album Life Is But a Dream, their first original full length since 2016's The Stage. Both this new record and its predecessor were surrounded by unique hype campaigns, the latter undergoing a surprise release following a special virtual performance, whole the former has been supported by a cryptic scavenger hunt that has played out in the digital world as well as the real world.

Of course, Avenged's dedicated fans devoured every clue, pondering its significance and any relevant tie-ins to the long-awaited album. And even with the first single out, it's very unlikely this is the end of the teasers as this group has a knack for unconventional release plans, consistently looking to shake up how things are done in the rock and metal industry.

News of the album and song was also accompanied by the official announcement of Avenged Sevenfold's first live shows since 2018, with more expected to come either later this year and/or next as the band gets ready to campaign behind their eighth studio record.

Life Is But a Dream drops on June 2 and you can pre-order your copy here. To snag tickets to either of the two shows already announced, head to this location.

Avenged Sevenfold, "Nobody" Lyrics

This post will be updated as soon as official lyrics become publicly available.

Avenged Sevenfold, "Nobody" Music Video