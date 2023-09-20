Avenged Sevenfold Share Hilarious But Disturbing Barbie-Inspired Video Series

Avenged Sevenfold might be up to something. They've shared a hilarious but also disturbing Barbie-inspired video series on their social media and YouTube channel, and we don't really know what to make of it.

The first video is titled "Birth," and, you guessed it, it immediately starts with a Barbie doll giving birth. Instead of a baby doll, though, she gives birth to a fully-grown Sweetheart Barbie in a box. The doctor removes her from the box, calling it the "gross part," and the newborn teenage Barbie makes baby sounds. As she discusses with her parents what she wants to do with her life, a "mental patient" comes in and starts shouting nonsense.

We promise we aren't on drugs.

Now, onto the second one, which is named "High School" and features the Life Is But a Dream... song "We Love You" playing at the beginning. The Sweetheart Barbie from the "Birth" video is also in this one, portraying a student in a classroom. M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman are all in the class as well — and are voiced by the musicians themselves.

"I'm so ready to learn, I fucking love school!" the Shadows doll says in the beginning.

The class' teacher comes into the room and tells all of the students what their designated career paths are, and the members of Avenged Sevenfold make fun of their own stage names and positions in the band. Shadows, in particular, is destined to become a singer and then "lose it all selling JPEGs and becoming a crypto bro," while Christ "will be a heavy drinker with a podcast that gets no views."

You may also notice that the cover of Pinkly Smooth's Unfortunate Snort and a photo of The Rev pops up in the clip.

READ MORE: M. Shadows Names Artists He Wants to Open for Avenged Sevenfold

If any, this one is definitely worth a watch, because it's hilarious hearing the members of the group mock themselves as their faces are taped onto Barbie dolls.

See both videos below. It's unclear whether more of these videos are coming, but these are certainly enough to have to process in the meantime.

Avenged Sevenfold, 'Birth' Video

Avenged Sevenfold, 'High School' Video