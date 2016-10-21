Avenged Sevenfold will potentially release a brand new album on Dec. 9, but right before the record drops, a best-of compilation will hit shelves on Dec. 2.

The upcoming compilation, The Best of 2005-2013, will be a two-disc set featuring a total of 18 songs from the band’s Warner Bros. years. Avenged released four albums with Warner — City of Evil (2005), Avenged Sevenfold (2007), Nightmare (2010) and Hail to the King (2013). Avenged Sevenfold’s seventh studio album, reportedly titled Voltaic Oceans, is said to come out via Capitol Records.

Along with fan favorites from A7X’s Warner catalogue, the compilation will include covers of Pantera's "Walk," Iron Maiden’s “Flash of the Blade” and Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid.” “Carry On” from Call of Duty: Black Ops II and “Not Ready to Die” from Call of the Dead will finish up the collection of songs with two pieces Avenged Sevenfold conceived for the video game world.

The Best of 2005-2013 will be available at all physical and digital retailers on Dec. 2. Check out the full track listing below. Avenged Sevenfold will put on a special live event on Oct. 27 where the band is expected to officially announce the release of Voltaic Oceans.

Avenged Sevenfold, The Best of 2005-2013 Track Listing:

Disc One:

"Bat Country" (City Of Evil)

"Beast And The Harlot" (City Of Evil)

"Seize The Day" (City Of Evil)

"Critical Acclaim" (Avenged Sevenfold)

"Almost Easy" (Avenged Sevenfold)

"Afterlife" (Avenged Sevenfold)

"Dear God" (Avenged Sevenfold)

"A Little Piece of Heaven" (Avenged Sevenfold)

Disc Two:

"Nightmare" (Nightmare)

"Welcome To The Family" (Nightmare)

"So Far Away" (Nightmare)

"Hail To The King" (Hail To The King)

"Shepherd of Fire" (Hail To The King)

"Walk" (Diamonds In The Rough)

"Flash Of The Blade" (Diamonds In The Rough)

"Paranoid" (Covered: A Revolution In Sound)

"Carry On" (Call Of Duty: Black Ops II)

"Not Ready To Die" (Call Of The Dead)

See Where Avenged Sevenfold's Albums Landed on the Top 100 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century