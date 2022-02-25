Avril Lavigne Recruits blink-182’s Mark Hoppus for New Song ‘All I Wanted’

Avril Lavigne teams up with blink-182's Mark Hoppus to deliver a pop-punk heartbreaker of nostalgic proportions on "All I Wanted," a cut from Lavigne's new album Love Sux, out on Friday (Feb. 25).

The release of "All I Wanted" follows Love Sux singles "Love It When You Hate Me" (featuring blackbear) and "Bite Me." The album was produced by blink's Travis Barker with John Feldmann and MOD SUN, Lavigne's current love interest. Barker also plays drums on the effort that emerged through his DTA Records.

Listen to "All I Wanted" and read the song's lyrics down near the bottom of this post.

But that's not all Lavigne has planned with Hoppus. She recently spoke about getting the blink-182 bassist-vocalist involved in the upcoming movie adaptation of her 2002 hit "Sk8er Boi."

Lavigne told ET Canada on Wednesday (Feb. 22), "I am definitely hitting up my musician friends to make cameos in this. … I was talking to Mark Hoppus the other day. I was like, 'Mark, you have to make a cameo in my Sk8er Boi movie,' and he was like, 'I'm in!' … I felt like he could be like a cool teacher or something in it."

Last year, Hoppus overcame cancer after making his diagnosis known in June. As for if a blink-182 reunion with the band's estranged guitarist Tom DeLonge is on the horizon, last November, DeLonge suggested his return to the group is only a matter of time.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by liking Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" Spotify playlist, updated every Friday with 50 new tracks.

Avril Lavigne feat. Mark Hoppus, "All I Wanted" Lyrics

I was always crushing on the wrong boys

I was always yelling

When I should've been sitting down

Memories of cigarettes and Polaroids

Kiss you in the kitchen

Of a house that burned down

I remember waiting on the sunrise

And I'll be ready

Waiting till you come back around All I wanted was you

Let's do whatever it takes

Me and you, we can't lose

I'll take you away from here

From the city that never loved you

From the town I always hated

Me and you, we can't lose Woah-oh-oh

All that I wanted was you I would always fuck around and find out

You were always saying

I would crash down someday

I would have to pass out

On my friend's couch

We were up all night

So we slept all day

I remember waiting on the sunrise

And I'll be right here waiting

Till you come back around And maybe it was for the best

You used to call me useless

We're floating to the nothingness

Because after all, the truth is

The only things we leave behind

Are noise and absolution

I act like everything is fine

But I'm plotting revolution

Avril Lavigne feat. Mark Hoppus, "All I Wanted" Lyric Video