Avril Lavigne Is Working on a Film Adaptation of ‘Sk8r Boi’

One of the songs Avril Lavigne is most-associated with is "Sk8r Boi," off her 2002 debut album Let Go. Now approaching the 20th anniversary of the song, the Canadian singer has revealed that she's working on a film adaptation of it.

"Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level," the vocalist said during an installment of the She Is the Voice podcast.

"You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps and jocks. It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love," she continued. "The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations."

No further details have been provided about the film as of yet, but we are here for it. Listen to the entire podcast episode below.

This news comes shortly after the release of Lavigne's new single "Bite Me," which marked her return to her pop-punk roots. Over the course of her career, the artist experimented with different styles, including EDM on her 2013 J-Pop single "Hello Kitty," and her 2018 track "Head Above Water" about her battle with Lyme disease made waves on Christian charts and radio stations.

Lavigne will be hitting the road for a 2022 Canadian tour with support from grandson starting in May. See the dates here.

