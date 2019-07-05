Babymetal Want to Collaborate With Bring Me the Horizon

Babymetal's latest single, "Pa Pa Ya!!," features a guest appearance by Thai rapper F.Hero and the kawaii metal group has revealed another artist they'd like to collaborate with: Bring Me the Horizon.

As journalists, we can't help but slap overblown subgenre labels on anything that doesn't walk the straight and narrow. There's very few sounds out there that defy grouping and if Babymetal get their collaborative wish, we may never figure out what to call it, other than "it ain't heavy metal," right, Oli Sykes?

"We love Bring Me The Horizon, and I respect the band and their music," Moametal told NME following Babymetal's performance at Glastonbury, where they shared the stage with English group they so admire. Expressing hope toward a possible future, she added, "We want to collaborate with Bring Me The Horizon."

Both groups are highly experimental and Bring Me the Horizon have been especially fond of collaborations, working with Grimes, Dani Filth and Rahzel on tracks — "Nihilist Blues," "Wonderful Life" and "Heavy Metal" — off this year's Amo album.

For now, though, Babymetal will remain focused on promoting their third full length, Metal Galaxy, which is due in October. Su-Metal opened up about the record with NME, explaining, "'Elevator Girl' started off as being relatively young and over the past years we’ve become adults and this song expresses that. There’s a shift and a change in how we’ve matured to becoming adults. ‘Elevator Girl’ represents our maturity."

Catch Babymetal on tour in the U.S. with Avatar at the following stops.

Babymetal + Avatar 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

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Sept. 04 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 06 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

Sept. 08 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Sept. 11 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Sept. 13 – Philadelphia, Penn. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 15 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Sept. 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Sept. 20 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 21 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live Event Center

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Sept. 24 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Sept. 27 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Sept. 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center

Sept. 30 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Oct. 01 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater

Oct. 04 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum *

Oct. 13 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock **

Oct. 15 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater ***

Oct. 16 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount Theatre ***

*No Support

**Festival

***No Avatar, Support from The HU