Is a "Back to the Beginning" concert coming to the U.S. next year?

The legendary concert took place on July 5 of this year and served as the final Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne performances ever. Just a few weeks later, Ozzy died at the age of 76 from a heart attack in his home and thus the concert holds even more significance now than it already did.

It seems as though the concert may be turned into an annual memorial event to honor the life and legacy of Ozzy as an application has been submitted to trademark the "Back to the Beginning" name in the U.S., according to U.K.'s Mirror.

The firm Monowise Ltd. registered the name under the category "entertainment services in the nature of live musical performance," with the documents also requesting legal protection for related merchandise. Monowise Ltd., established in 1979, is Ozzy's business entity responsible for managing his trademarks, music rights and other commercial interests.

How Did 'Back to the Beginning' Come to Be?

After battling various health issues stemming from a bad fall in 2019 and Parkinson's disease, Ozzy had to cancel his last batch of farewell tour dates with Judas Priest in early 2023. With that, he also revealed that his touring days were over.

As seen in the new Paramount+ documentary Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, Ozzy was devastated over the cancelation, which prompted Sharon Osbourne to suggest one final goodbye show for his fans.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Sharon's 'Backup Plan' If He Couldn't Sing at Final Show

The Prince of Darkness reached out to his Black Sabbath bandmates — Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — and each of them agreed to participate in the event as well. Sharon appointed Tom Morello as the event's musical director and it was announced in February of 2025.

The concert's lineup featured some of the biggest acts in heavy music, including Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Guns N' Roses and many others. The musicians came together throughout the day to form supergroups and cover some of Ozzy and Sabbath's most beloved songs and also performed sets with their own bands.

It's unclear what an annual "Back to the Beginning" show would look like and which artists would perform, but it would certainly be a great way for the rock and metal community to come together and celebrate Ozzy and Black Sabbath's legacies — especially for those who were unable to attend the Birmingham show in July.