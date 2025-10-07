Review – ‘Ozzy: No Escape From Now’ Shows the (Extra)Ordinary Man Behind the Prince of Darkness

The new documentary Ozzy: No Escape From Now shows the (extra)ordinary man behind the "Prince of Darkness" moniker that has been bestowed upon him for so long.

"Where are the good old days?"

"They're fucking gone."

This comically bleak exchange between Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne comes near the beginning of the new documentary Ozzy: No Escape From Now, which premieres on Tuesday. The film covers roughly the last seven years of the Prince of Darkness' life as he faced myriad health issues that derailed his performing career and left him in near-constant agony.

It also highlights the many career milestones Ozzy achieved during that time — two well-received albums, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and the triumphant Back to the Beginning farewell concert — with the love and support of his musical associates and tirelessly supportive family.

'Ozzy: No Escape From Now' Reconciles Ozzy's Celebrity With His Mortality

The triumph of No Escape From Now is its ability to reconcile Ozzy's celebrity with his mortality.

It offers a devastating (and devastatingly relatable) portrait of a family grappling with its patriarch's progressively worsening health while juggling large-scale obligations that are fulfilling but exhausting. And it strips the most famous heavy metal frontman in history of his armor, revealing not a madman but an ordinary (and extraordinary) man behind the Prince of Darkness.

No Escape From Now's staggering vulnerability also makes it a brutal watch, especially for Ozzy fans who so deeply loved the singer and wished for his recovery.

The major travails began in late 2018, when Ozzy contracted a staph infection while on tour. In February 2019, he suffered a nasty fall that damaged his vertebrae and kicked off a series of invasive and excruciating surgeries.

Tours get cancelled, answers elude the family and Ozzy's depression mounts to the point of suicidal ideation. Recovery feels like a Sisyphean effort. Sharon faces twin hurdles of managing what's left of Ozzy's career and helping her husband physically and emotionally in his hour of need.

"I know Ozzy’s a drama queen. He’ll do anything for a pain pill. But this was for real," she says amid one of his several unsuccessful surgeries.

Through Ozzy's endless tribulations, Sharon remains a pillar of grace under pressure, a relentless cheerleader, a world-class promoter and a soothing voice of reason — and No Escape From Now ought to permanently silence any critics who interpret her actions in bad faith. Everything she did was for Ozzy, and the singer makes it clear multiple times throughout the film that she's the reason he made it as far as he did.

ozzy and sharon osbourne from sharon and ozzy coming home trailer in 2025 YouTube: BBC loading...

As Ozzy's Health Worsens, He Finds Solace in Music

As his health deteriorates, Ozzy finds solace in a reliable source: music.

No Escape From Now documents his 2019 Post Malone collaboration "Take What You Want" and subsequent collaborations with producer Andrew Watt on 2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9.

The singer lights up at studio sessions, excitedly workshopping lyrics and recording vocals from a chair as Watt, drummer Chad Smith, bassist Robert Trujillo and other rockers jam and watch in awe.

The Prince of Darkness' 2024 Rock Hall induction gets significant playtime and provides a sense of drama and emotional catharsis. It's heartbreaking to watch him accept that he can't perform at his own ceremony, but it's exciting and inspiring to watch him and Sharon recruit an all-star tribute band (including Smith, Trujillo, Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan, Wolfgang Van Halen and many more) to honor him.

And when Ozzy lends his unplanned vocals to "Mama, I'm Coming Home" during rehearsals, the chills that gripped the room become palpable.

Maynard James Keenan, Wolfgang Van Halen, Robert Trujillo at Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images loading...

Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame loading...

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Celebrated With All-Star Performance at Rock Hall

Ozzy's Long, Hard Road Back to the Beginning

The high from the Rock Hall unfortunately doesn't sustain Ozzy physically and the end of No Escape From Now covers the lead-up to July's Back to the Beginning show.

It's touch-and-go for a long time — less than three months before the performance, Sharon doesn't think Ozzy can make it — but he resolves to get to the gig and doubles down on physical therapy to prepare.

We know now that the show was a jubilant, record-smashing success, but the extended behind-the-scenes footage and reflections from other Back to the Beginning performers further emphasize the momentousness of the occasion.

Metallica's James Hetfield muses on what it means to end a decades-spanning, era-defining career. "That's got to be a really difficult position to be in and I will get there one day, I'm sure," he says. "And I don't know how I'm going to handle that either. So again, Ozzy is cutting the path for us still."

READ MORE: 8 Things We Can't Believe Happened at Back to the Beginning

Ozzy Gets Candid About His Mortality in 'No Escape From Now'

The most impressive and startling thing about No Escape From Now is how candidly Ozzy discusses his own mortality.

He's open about his depression, anger and disappointment at his inability to put a satisfying bow on his career. But he's also grateful for his unprecedented life and maintains the charming irreverence that made the world fall in love with him.

"It's kind of befitting to the reign of Ozzy, isn't it?" he marvels to Sharon on the way to the Rock Hall induction. "This conclusion. What a life, what a great career I had. How wonderful, what a great success story. From humble beginnings to a fucking desolate end."