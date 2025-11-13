Sharon Osbourne clarified how much money the Back to the Beginning concert raised for charity on a new episode of The Osbournes podcast, which you can watch below.

The star-studded event, which served as Ozzy Osbourne's final concert just weeks before his death, raised $11 million, according to Sharon.

That's an impressive figure, no doubt — even if it falls far short of the $190 million that musical director Tom Morello previously claimed the event raised.

READ MORE: All of the Ozzy + Black Sabbath Farewell Concert Setlists

Sharon Osbourne Explains Back to the Beginning Costs and Money Raised

Sharon offered some insight into the financial details of the Back to the Beginning concert and scoffed at the astronomical totals previously reported by various news outlets (including Loudwire).

"If one show could have raised ... I mean, it was up to like, $190 million," she said incredulously. "It's like, any artist, just do one big show, film it and you can retire just on one show."

To be clear, if Back to the Beginning had raised $190 million, it would have ranked as the highest-grossing charity concert of all time, surpassing Farm Aid and Fire Aid combined. Alas, that was not the case.

"No, it was nowhere near — and I wish that it was, but we're living in reality," Sharon said.

"But with the cost, 'cause we paid the cost of bringing everybody in, everybody out, accommodation, everything," she explained. "No one got paid. Nobody asked for a penny. They gave their time, their efforts, everything for free."

READ MORE: Black Sabbath Go Out With a Bang - See Final Song + Full Setlist

Back to the Beginning's Staggering Success

Even though Back to the Beginning didn't raise the record-smashing amount that was previously reported, it was by all accounts a staggering success. The all-day event featured performances by Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera, Anthrax and several other rock and metal stars, plus performances by Ozzy and the original Black Sabbath lineup.

Held at Villa Park in Black Sabbath's native Birmingham, England, Back to the Beginning drew more than 40,000 in-person fans and an estimated 5.8 million online viewers.

Watch the New Episode of 'The Osbournes' Podcast