Bad Religion's punk ethos has kept them relevant for four decades and it should come as no surprise which side of the political spectrum that they side with. If there's any doubt, the band just issued a scathing new track called "The Kids Are Alt-Right," parodying the title of the classic Who song and film and taking a shot at the alt-right.

Speaking with the LA Weekly, guitarist Brett Gurewitz confirmed that more music will be coming from Bad Religion shortly. "We’re writing for a new album, recording this fall or late summer. No release date announced yet, but we should have an album’s worth of ‘Fuck Trump’ songs pretty soon. It’s exactly what we need,” said the guitarist and Epitaph Records honcho.

The new album will be the band's first release featuring new drummer Jamie Miller and new guitarist Greg Dimkich. Dimkich joined the group in 2013 after the exit of Greg Hetson, while Miller filled the void after longtime stickman Brooks Wackerman left and joined Avenged Sevenfold.

While we wait for the next disc, fans can pick up "The Kids Are Alt-Right" at this location. The group will finish out the month of July and spend most of August on tour in Europe before returning stateside in September for Chicago's Riot Fest and a late October appearance at the Surf City Blitz in Huntington Beach, Calif. See all their scheduled dates here.

Greg Graffin on Bad Religion's Future