Hollywood Undead + Bad Wolves Team Up for Spring 2020 Tour

Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead will be hitting the road together this May.

Two of rock's top acts are teaming up on what should be a solid trek. For Hollywood Undead, the band will be promoting their sixth full-length album, New Empire, Vol. 1, which drops this Friday (Feb. 14). Their fellow co-headliners, Bad Wolves, are hitting the road in support of 2019's sophomore set, N.A.T.I.O.N. Adding to what is already a solid bill, they'll be taking out From Ashes to New and Fire From the Gods.

“We’re looking forward to this spring run with Bad Wolves. It’s been inspiring watching them evolve musically since the last tour, and we can’t wait to get back at it,” says Hollywood Undead's Johnny 3 Tears.

After a May 3 appearance at the Epicenter Festival, the trek starts in earnest on May 5 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with shows booked through May 24 in Wichita, Kansas. See all of the stops listed below.

Fan club and artist pre-sale tickets begins this Wednesday (Feb. 12) at noon ET, while Ticketmaster/Live Nation pre-sale starts on Thursday (Feb. 13) at 10AM local time. The general public on-sale kicks off Feb. 14 at 10AM local time. Check out Hollywood Undead's website for all ticketing.

Bad Wolves / Hollywood Undead 2020 Tour Dates

5/3 – Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival ^^

5/5 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre ^

5/7 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

5/8 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall ^

5/9 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville ^^

5/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

5/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Monroe Live ^

5/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders at Crossroads Presented by KQRC ^

5/17 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (KBPI’s Birthday Bash) # ^^

5/19 – Sioux Falls, ID @ The District ^

5/20 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club 5 at U.S. Cellular Center ^

5/22 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma ^^

5/23 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^

5/24 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion ^

^^ w/o From Ashes To New and Fire From The Gods

# w/ In This Moment and Black Veil Brides