Bands With Multiple Music Videos for One Song

Several rock and metal bands have released multiple music videos for the same singular song of theirs. Perhaps you're already thinking of some examples from your favorite bands. But hey, don't jar your brain too hard — we're here to round up for you bands that have different music videos for one song.

Because there are more than just a handful. One such example is the rock band Weezer, who released two music videos for their 2001 single "Island in the Sun" that year. One came out right before bass player Mikey Welsh left the band that summer. Directed by Marcos Seigo, it depicts the band playing at a wedding reception. The other video, which emerged after Welsh's departure, was helmed by the director Spike Jonze. It features three members of Weezer playing with animals. (Welsh sadly died in 2011.)

And there are more examples of bands with multiple music videos for a single song. See a list of them further down this page.

Looking back on the "Island in the Sun" videos and Weezer's other Spike Jonze-directed clips, Weezer bandleader Rivers Cuomo told Vulture, "The one that was the most fun to make would be 'Island in the Sun' because those animals are just so cool. It was such a trip. Yeah, I mean, I've never before and ever since been able to hang out with a monkey, so it was a great experience."

READ MORE: 15 Maligned Rock Albums From the 2000s That Deserve a Second Chance

But Cuomo concurred that their record label decided to shoot the second video. "And when I say the label," the rocker continued, "I mean Jordan Schur, who was the head of [Geffen Records at the time]. He was such a go-getter. He's just like, 'Let's make a whole 'nother video! Let's get Spike Jonze on the phone! Let's make this happen!' And then we did it."

Cuomo added, "I mean, they're both cool. In the end, I don't think the second one really helped — the song still didn't do so well. That song is incredible, though, because it didn't work on radio and just kind of went away. It was like, 'Oh, okay, I guess nobody wants to hear that song.' Fast forward 20 years, and it's by far our biggest song on streaming. It's closing in on a billion streams. I don't know if there's a bigger song from 2001."

Keep scrolling to see bands with more than one music video for a single song they released.