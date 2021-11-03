College Marching Band Pays Tribute to Foo Fighters at Football Game

Baylor University's Golden Wave Band performed a special halftime tribute to Foo Fighters at a football game on Oct. 30 in celebration of the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

It was a Texas showdown as the Baylor Bears faced off against the Texas Longhorns and it was the Bears who proved to be the victor, winning the game 31-24 following a late game collapse by the Longhorns.

Perhaps it was the spirited halftime performance that gave the Bears the extra push in the second half, powered by the dynamic sounds of the marching band playing the Foos' 1997 hit "Monkey Wrench." As the Golden Wave Band expertly shifted formations on the field at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, they even managed to recreate the band's iconic encircled 'FF' logo, all of which drew acknowledgement from Foo Fighters themselves on social media.

The group shared a link to the performance on Facebook alongside screenshots from the performance and left two exclamation point emojis to communicate their level of excitement over the tribute.

"This weekend, we debuted our halftime show celebrating 25 years of the Foo Fighters and their recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," wrote the Golden Wave Band on Twitter.

The video of the marching band's Oct. 30 performance has been disabled for playback on third party sites, but if you click the "Watch on YouTube" portion of the embed below, you will be redirected to the YouTube player and can watch the full clip.

Earlier in October, the Ohio State University Marching Band honored prog rock legends Rush in a similar fashion, which left the band "speechless" in response. Watch the video here.

