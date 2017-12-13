In the aftermath of Josh Homme's weekend incident where he kicked a photographer in the face shooting Queens of the Stone Age during a radio festival in Los Angeles, the BBC has announced plans to halt airings of Homme's recent appearances for their children's show CBeebies.

Homme has already appeared once on the program, but he reportedly taped two more episodes featuring bedtime stories and a spokesperson for the BBC told the Telegraph that the episodes will not air "until the matter is resolved." The spokesperson stated, "We won't broadcast any new material or re-broadcast his previous story."

The photographer, Chelsea Lauren, posted about the incident on social media sharing that she had to spend time at the emergency room after Homme kicked her. "It was obviously very intentional," Lauren told Variety. “Josh was coming over and I was pretty excited, I’ve never actually photographed Queens of the Stone Age before, I was really looking forward to it. I saw him coming over and I was shooting away. The next thing I know his foot connects with my camera and my camera connects with my face, really hard. He looked straight at me, swung his leg back pretty hard and full-blown kicked me in the face."

The singer offered an initial apology online stating that he was kicking over various lighting and equipment on the stage and that he was "in a state of being lost in performance" when the incident happened. He added that he meant no intentional harm and offered an apology. After more backlash came, Homme issued a second apology, this time via video, stating, "I don't have any excuse or reason to justify what I did — I was a total dick and I'm truly sorry and I hope you're okay. I've made a lot of mistakes in my life and last night was definitely one of them and I apologize for that to you."