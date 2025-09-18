BBC's delayed Ozzy Osbourne documentary Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home has been rescheduled for release in October.

The documentary was originally set to air on Aug. 18 but was pulled by the network just hours before its scheduled time due to a request from the Osbourne family. BBC shared today (Sept. 18) that the one-hour program will now air on Oct. 2 on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Why Did BBC Pull the Documentary in August?

BBC didn't initially provide a reason for their decision to pull the documentary and then later said in a statement, "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly."

In their post from today, the network acknowledged that the initial Aug. 18 air date would have been less than a month after Ozzy's death on July 22.

What Is 'Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home' About?

According to BBC, the documentary focuses on the final three years of Ozzy's life after he and Sharon Osbourne moved back to the U.K. from Los Angeles. It'll also show the build-up to the legendary "Back to the Beginning" concert, which served as both Ozzy and Black Sabbath's last-ever performances.

The updated description for the doc calls the work a "candid and moving portrait of one of Birmingham's favorite sons, and the remarkable relationship with Sharon," as well as "a moving portrait of a couple whose five-decade-long relationship has defied the odds, at a pivotal moment in their lives."

Ozzy died from a heart attack on July 22 at the age of 76.