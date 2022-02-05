Beartooth Release Their Own Barry’s Batch Whiskey

Beartooth are the latest rockers to get into the alcohol business. They have released their own Barry's Batch Whiskey, which has already sold out.

Beartooth bassist Oshie Bichar spoke about the new whiskey in a press release. "We are so thrilled to be partnering with Columbus, Ohio's, own Middle West Spirits to present to you our first-ever whiskey — Barry's Batch! This exceptional straight rye whiskey was hand-picked by us, and we can't wait for you to taste how delicious it is."

Beartooth have also released an exclusive vinyl variant of the band's newest album, Below. The vinyl resembles the color of whiskey and barrels. You could pick up the LP for $19.99 and a bottle of Barry's Batch for $59.99. You could also do a combo, getting both for a total of $69.99.

The whiskey was available in limited quantities for fans within the 48 continental U.S. states. While the whiskey is sold out, you can still grab a vinyl here.

Beartooth will also head on The Below Tour Part 2 this spring. The headline tour kicks off March 26 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada and Erra will support. You can check out all the dates and grab tickets here.