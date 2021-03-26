Beartooth Drop Anthemic ‘The Past Is Dead’ + Announce Fourth Album ‘Below’
After the surprise release of the new song "Devastation," Beartooth are keeping the momentum rolling, having just announced the complete details to their new album, Below, alongside offering up another single, "The Past Is Dead."
This latest track underscores the dynamism present in Beartooth's music. The energy remains high, which is a constant, but "The Past Is Dead" is notably less aggressive than its predecessor, relying on Caleb Shomo's emotive clean voice and melodic sensibilities.
Don't worry, there's still a breakdown present here, so that fist you raised in the chorus can come down a bit and start swinging. Just mind your surroundings and keep those lamps intact during your bedroom/apartment/whatever mosh.
The 12-track album, Beartooth's fourth overall and successor to 2018's Disease, will be released June 25 on Red Bull Records. Pre-order the album here and get the full details at the bottom of the page, where you'll also find the video player for "The Past Is Dead." Follow along with the lyrics below, too.
Beartooth, "The Past Is Dead" Lyrics
Turn the lights down let me think clearly
Everything is such a blur these days
Made the right sound
Finally you hear me
Think I'm feeling ok
But it's so hard to grasp the changes
It's so hard to find my pride
Diving Deeper into madness
Anything it takes to feel alive
Well we can't go back
We don't know where to begin
All the life drains out
We can't try making amends
Even though I'm trying my best
Doing all I can
As you might have guessed
I don't know how to pretend
I can't accept that the past is dead
Open up now, give me some feeling
Took a chance, threw it all away
It's a wreck now, nobody's healing
How the hell can I stay
When it's so hard to grasp the changes
It's so hard to find my pride
Diving deeper into madness
Anything it takes to feel alive
I can't accept that the past is dead
Beartooth, Below Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Below"
02. "Devastation"
03. "The Past Is Dead"
04. "Fed Up"
05. "Dominate"
06. "No Return"
07. "Phantom Pain"
08. "Skin"
09. "Hell Of It"
10. "I Won't Give It Up"
11. "The Answer"
12. "The Last Riff"
