After the surprise release of the new song "Devastation," Beartooth are keeping the momentum rolling, having just announced the complete details to their new album, Below, alongside offering up another single, "The Past Is Dead."

This latest track underscores the dynamism present in Beartooth's music. The energy remains high, which is a constant, but "The Past Is Dead" is notably less aggressive than its predecessor, relying on Caleb Shomo's emotive clean voice and melodic sensibilities.

Don't worry, there's still a breakdown present here, so that fist you raised in the chorus can come down a bit and start swinging. Just mind your surroundings and keep those lamps intact during your bedroom/apartment/whatever mosh.

The 12-track album, Beartooth's fourth overall and successor to 2018's Disease, will be released June 25 on Red Bull Records. Pre-order the album here and get the full details at the bottom of the page, where you'll also find the video player for "The Past Is Dead." Follow along with the lyrics below, too.

Beartooth, "The Past Is Dead" Lyrics

Turn the lights down let me think clearly

Everything is such a blur these days

Made the right sound

Finally you hear me

Think I'm feeling ok But it's so hard to grasp the changes

It's so hard to find my pride

Diving Deeper into madness

Anything it takes to feel alive Well we can't go back

We don't know where to begin

All the life drains out

We can't try making amends

Even though I'm trying my best

Doing all I can

As you might have guessed

I don't know how to pretend I can't accept that the past is dead Open up now, give me some feeling

Took a chance, threw it all away

It's a wreck now, nobody's healing

How the hell can I stay When it's so hard to grasp the changes

It's so hard to find my pride

Diving deeper into madness

Anything it takes to feel alive I can't accept that the past is dead

Beartooth, "The Past Is Dead"

Beartooth, Below Album Art + Track Listing

Red Bull Records

01. "Below"

02. "Devastation"

03. "The Past Is Dead"

04. "Fed Up"

05. "Dominate"

06. "No Return"

07. "Phantom Pain"

08. "Skin"

09. "Hell Of It"

10. "I Won't Give It Up"

11. "The Answer"

12. "The Last Riff"