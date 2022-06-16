As the excitement for the Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe streaming premiere is coming to a (butt) head, we're learning more about how the duo has been updated to reflect the world of today's social media. In a Consequence article, creator Mike Judge explains that Beavis and Butt-Head are expanding their sofa-slacking commentary to YouTube and TikTok.

Just ahead of the theater premiere of the movie in Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 14) Judge explains that in the brand new seasons of Beavis and Butt-Head, not only will B+B be discussing music videos from the couch, but also YouTube and TikTok clips. (Remember, we've got the movie AND whole new episodes of Beavis and Butt-head coming to Paramount+ soon.)

Judge: “Like, there’s just so much to watch. We were limited to [music videos] on MTV, but the world is cluttered with so much video now." And it's surely not a creative leap of faith. "Now, whatever the demographic that was watching music videos [in the ’90s] is probably watching this kind of TikTok stuff. And we all watch YouTube.”

Judge notes, ironically, because Beavis and Butt-Head are so stupid, bringing them up to speed to present day has been challenging from a writing perspective. "“It’s harder than it looks to write Beavis and Butt-Head because they’re so dumb. They can’t figure stuff out. Things sort of have to happen to them. I watched a lot of Clouseau movies and Cheech and Chong and that stuff is really well done. Like I say, it’s harder to write than you’d think, but I think I’m pretty happy with the way we brought them into the future.”

Also, a key part of this new era of Beavis and Butt-Head is that they are no longer teens. Judge says he's really pumped for the new audience to see upcoming episodes the show where Beavis and Butt-Head are now middle-aged. "That’s been very fun to do. I hope people like it.”

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe will begin streaming on Paramount+ next Thursday (June 23rd), along with all the original Beavis and Butt-Heads from the MTV days. The first season of the reboot is set for release later this year.