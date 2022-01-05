Mike Judge, creator of the the iconic cartoon show Beavis and Butt-Head, has confirmed some great news that puts 2022 in an even better position — a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie will be released at some point this year. And Judge recently revealed some new sketches of the lovable duo, who appear to be all grown up in middle-age.

There's been a lot of talk about a Beavis and Butt-Head revival in recent years, concerning both the episodic program and a full-length movie. In the summer of 2020, it was revealed that a ninth and 10th season starring the crass, metal-loving teenagers were expected to come out on Comedy Central and put the duo into the modern-day Gen Z world.

While news stalled on that front, Paramount+ released a video announcement last year, which confirmed a new Beavis and Butt-Head flick, the followup to 1996's Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Judge, who is also the co-creator of animated standout King of the Hill, has pushed this momentum into 2022 with a tweet (see below) that says, "Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape."

Two black-and-white sketches accompanied the announcement, which suggested that the film's stars have aged in real-time since their '90s breakout. Notably absent were the AC/DC and Metallica logos that adorned their clothes all those years ago.

The age-jump also aligns with another recently released Paramount+ special, South Park: Post Covid, where the characters in Matt Stone and Trey Parker's infamous cartoon were thrust into the future and depicted as adults. A sequel, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, was released shortly after.

Don't miss out — get a free trial of Paramount+ here.