In the absence of touring comes Behemoth's "In Absentia Dei" immersive livestream concert. The event will be broadcast from a secret church location in the band's home country of Poland on Sept. 5.

Shot in 4K, the concert will also feature an interactive experience, affording viewers the ability to toggle between eight select camera angles for customize viewing. If you just want to kick back and watch the show and leave the angle selection up to someone else, that option exists too with the "Director's Cut."

"We bring a new offering for our faithful Legions! You've seen Behemoth in many places across the globe, but never before in the Holy Church. This is a truly innovative event of which the likes have not been seen before. There will be ritual, there will be sacrilege and all from the comfort of your home. A worldwide streamed event for A New Aeon indeed! In Absentia Dei," Behemoth's Nergal declared.

"Parts of the performance may offend, so the footage is only recommended for fans 18+," cautioned the press release.

Tickets for the "In Absentia Dei" event are available here. The concert will be preceded by an hour-long pre-show performance from avant-garde death metal group Imperial Triumphant (who will play at The Slipper Room in New York), which can be viewed for free at Behemoth's YouTube channel at 7PM CET / 6PM UK / 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

Behemoth's two-hour performance begins at 8PM CET / 7PM UK / 2PM ET / 11AM PT.

Those who purchase tickets will also be able to watch the entire concert on-demand for up to 72 hours after the event. Additionally, a 20 percent "Early Bird" discount is being offered on tickets until midnight CET on Aug. 28. Limited edition merchandise will be available for purchase as well.

Behemoth, "In Absentia Dei" Livestream Poster

Metal Blade