Behemoth Playing Four ‘Opvs Contra Natvram’ Songs for Livestream From Warsaw Rooftop Landmark

Behemoth will whet the appetites of their fans this week when the band plays a rooftop performance from Warsaw's renowned Palace of Culture & Science, but just because you're not in Warsaw doesn't mean you can't see it. The group also just announced their "Opvs Contra Cvltvram" livestream where you can catch the band playing four new tracks from their Opvs Contra Natvram album.

Nergal, Inferno, Orion and Seth will take the stage this Thursday (Sept. 15) at 12PM ET, just a day ahead of the release of the new album, giving fans an early listen to what's in store from the highly anticipated new offering. You can tune in via the band's YouTube channel or watch via the player at the bottom of this screen once the performance goes live.

Frontman Nergal says, "Legions! We have gathered atop Poland’s infamous Palace of Culture to perform four brand new tracks from our record Opvs Contra Natvram, released this Friday! For a long time, Behemoth have been censored and pursued by the Catholic Church at the behest of our fascist government. This performance, with the backdrop of this building, represents a monumentous middle finger to those pigs and another for Joseph Stalin and his Soviet circle-jerk. Viva Freedom!"

The group issued their song "Off to War" back in June. The 10-track new album will be released this Friday (Sept. 16) via Nuclear Blast and pre-orders are currently being taken here.

Behemoth, "Opvs Contra Cvltvram" Livestream (Live Atop The Palace of Culture)