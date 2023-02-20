Poll: What’s the Best Album by Live? – Vote Now

Live have released nine studio albums since their formation in 1984, but which of them is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Before they were known as Live, the band went by the name Public Affection. They released one album under this moniker, 1989's The Death of a Dictionary, through their own label Action Front. After signing with Radioactive Records in '91, they changed their name to Live, but since The Death of a Dictionary is still considered their first album, we've included it in the poll.

Their first album as Live was 1991's Mental Jewelry, but they didn't see massive success until its follow-up, Throwing Copper (1994), which featured the hits "Selling the Drama," "I Alone," "Lightning Crashes," "All Over You" and "White, Discussion," and was their first record to go No. 1. Secret Samadhi, their 1997 follow-up, also topped the chart.

Live have put out another five albums since, with the most recent being 2014's The Turn, which was the only album to feature Chris Shinn as vocalist, rather than Ed Kowalczyk. The latter returned to the band in 2016, but recently hinted that some internal drama within the band has delayed their ability to release any new music. Shortly after, he confirmed on social media that guitarist Chad Taylor had been fired, and thus the singer owned 55 percent of the band as a result.

Live have a handful of U.S. and European tour dates coming up in the next few months. See the full itinerary here.

Head below to vote for your favorite Live album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Queen album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

Loudwire Nights airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.