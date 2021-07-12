Poll: What’s the Best Brian Johnson-Era AC/DC Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Brian Johnson-era AC/DC song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

This week we're focusing on one of the absolute biggest bands to come out of Australia, AC/DC — but there's a catch. This time around, it's all about the Johnson era, but Bon Scott will also be given his time to shine.

AC/DC seemed to be at the peak of their career when Scott unexpectedly died in 1980, and the tragedy left their future uncertain. Rather than giving up, they recruited Johnson and released one of the biggest albums in rock 'n' roll history, Back in Black, which served as a tribute to their late bandmate.

In December of 2019, the album was certified 25 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. It's estimated to have sold around 50 million copies worldwide — making it the second best-selling studio album of all time after Michael Jackson's Thriller. Talk about a comeback.

Since Back in Black, they've released another 10 studio albums. In 2016, while touring in support of Rock or Bust, Johnson faced the possibility of losing his hearing. Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose stepped in to fill in for the remainder of the tour, and it was unclear whether Johnson would ever be able to perform again. Then, the following year, founding member Malcolm Young succumbed to dementia.

However, in 2020, they came back with the single "Shot in the Dark," followed by the album Power Up, which was one of three rock albums to reach the top of the Billboard 200 that year.

