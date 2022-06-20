Poll: What’s the Best Bush Album? – Vote Now

Bush have released quite a few multi-platinum albums, but which of them is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Bush were fortunate enough to find commercial success quickly with their debut album, 1994's Sixteen Stone, which was especially due to the heavy radio rotation that "Everything Zen" received. The record peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and spent 109 weeks on the chart, and then its follow-up, 1996's Razorblade Suitcase, earned them their first No. 1 album.

Though they'd become a prominent band within the '90s alternative rock scene, Bush's third full-length release, The Science of Things, took a more experimental approach, laced with electronics and other technology. However, it was still certified platinum in the U.S., due in part to their Woodstock '99 performance.

The rockers released one more record, Golden State, before disbanding in 2002. Frontman Gavin Rossdale went on to form the group Institute, though its tenure was short-lived. Bush reunited in 2010, playing their first show in eight years that September. They put out The Sea of Memories the following year, followed by Man on the Run in 2014, Black and White Rainbows in 2017 and The Kingdom in 2020.

Bush are currently on tour in Europe, but will set out for a North American run with Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin starting in August. See the full concert schedule here.

Head below to vote for your favorite Bush album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Red Hot Chili Peppers album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.