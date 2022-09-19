Poll: What’s the Best Green Day Album? – Vote Now

Green Day are one of America's most beloved punk bands, and they have a strong discography under their belts. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know this week is which of their records you think is the best in our Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

Green Day essentially resurrected punk rock from the dead, bringing it back into the mainstream in the '90s after it had been laid to rest in the late '70s. But with this revival came a new breed of angst exhibited by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool.

Though Green Day wouldn't go on to receive worldwide recognition until later in the decade, their first two albums 39/Smooth and Kerplunk came out in 1990 and 1991, respectively, through a now-defunct independent record label called Lookout! Records.

However, Kerplunk's sales were impressive for an underground album, which led to them being sought out by various major labels a few years later. They ended up signing with Reprise.

Green Day's third studio album Dookie was recorded in just three weeks and released in 1994. It was their first album to land on the Billboard 200, and it peaked at No. 2, thanks to tracks such as "Basket Case," "Longview" and "When I Come Around." Their three subsequent releases, Insomniac, Nimrod and Warning all charted in the Top 10 as well, but 2004's American Idiot earned them their first No. 1.

The punk-rockers have continued their legacy with another six albums after American Idiot, the most recent being 2020's Father of All Motherfuckers. As you can see, the angst hasn't subsided.

