The end of grunge, the emergence of nu metal and pop punk and Y2K was upon us. It seems like yesterday the 21st Century started, but here we are with nearly two decades worth of amazing hard rock songs. In this list, we'll run through 66 of the tracks that have left an indelible imprint on the century so far.

In many ways, the year 2000 marked a bit of a rebirth in the rock world, launching the careers of such acts as Linkin Park, A Perfect Circle, 3 Doors Down, Disturbed and Papa Roach, and things only grew from there.

Bands such as Evanescence, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Five Finger Death Punch, Paramore and many others sprouted up in the years ahead, ensuring a healthy mix of rock music carrying the torch through the first 20 years.

You also had holdover acts such as Nine Inch Nails, Korn, Deftones, Creed and Red Hot Chili Peppers continuing their amazing runs in the new century.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane as we revisit the 66 Best Hard Rock Songs of the 21st Century. And be sure to check out the 66 Best Metal Songs of the 21st Century here.