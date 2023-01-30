Poll: What’s the Best Incubus Album? – Vote Now

Incubus are one of the most popular bands to have come out of the '90s, but which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

Incubus formed in 1991 and released their first album, Fungus Amongus, four years later. It and its follow-up, 1997's S.C.I.E.N.C.E., both failed to chart, though their debut landed on the Billboard 200 when it was re-released in 2000.

The band experienced mainstream success after they put out their third album, Make Yourself, in 1999, which featured the hits "Stellar," "Drive" and "Pardon Me." The record charted in the Top 50 of the Billboard 200, and as a result of their increased popularity, 2001's Morning View and 2004's A Crow Left of the Murder both landed at No. 2. Then, Light Grenades became their first No. 1, which came out in 2006.

Incubus have dropped two more albums since, with the most recent being 2017's 8. Frontman Brandon Boyd just put out his second solo effort, Echoes & Cocoons, in 2022.

