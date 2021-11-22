Poll: What’s the Best Led Zeppelin Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Led Zeppelin song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week our featured artist is Led Zeppelin, who are often cited as the greatest hard rock band of all time — and are even sometimes noted as one of the very first heavy metal bands.

Led Zeppelin formed in England around 1968 when Jimmy Page of the Yardbirds recruited Robert Plant on vocals, who then suggested local drummer John Bonham. Bassist John Paul Jones was the last to join. They still performed under the name The Yardbirds during their first couple of shows, and they played their first concert as Led Zeppelin on Oct. 25, 1968.

The quartet created a remarkable sound that hadn't been produced by any other band before — Plant's screeching wails combined with Plant's powerful riffs, Jones' rhythm and Bonham's absolutely thunderous percussion were packaged into a self-titled debut album released on Jan. 12, 1969. The record was certified gold in the U.S. just a few months after it came out, and Led Zeppelin were on their way to becoming the biggest band in the world.

Led Zeppelin released seven more albums throughout the following decade, but their career was cut short when Bonham tragically died in September of 1980. They'd been rehearsing for an upcoming tour. Two months later, the band announced that they would not be continuing without their bandmate, and that Led Zeppelin were no more.

Over five decades later, and Led Zeppelin remain one of the most influential bands of all time. Countless contemporary artists point to the drumming of Bonham, the innovative nature of Page and the band as a whole as being an inspiration. Head below to vote for your favorite song, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

