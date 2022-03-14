Poll: Which Linkin Park Album Is the Best? – Vote Now

We've been asking your favorite songs by different artists for a while now, so it's time to switch things up. Now, we're gonna make the question a little broader — though it doesn't exactly make picking an answer mush easier — and ask your favorite albums by each artist.

Thus, we are introducing Loudwire Nights' very first Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

With the late Chester Bennington's birthday approaching (March 20), we figured we'd start with Linkin Park. So — which of Linkin Park's seven studio albums is the best?

Their 2000 debut Hybrid Theory is still their best-selling album to date. It's sold 30 million copies worldwide, and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. However, its 2003 follow-up Meteora, which featured the smash hit "Numb," surpassed its predecessor's chart placement and landed at No. 1, as did Minutes to Midnight (2007), A Thousand Suns (2010) and Living Things (2012).

The Hunting Party (2014) broke the string of No. 1's, but their seventh and final record with Bennington, 2017's One More Light, was able to bring it back once more.

But don't let chart placements and sales numbers influence your decision, we want to know which is your absolute favorite. Choosing a favorite song can be difficult and can depend on the day, but with a whole album, there's more to consider. So head below to vote for your favorite Linkin Park album, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed.

