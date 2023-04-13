11 Bands That Define Hungary’s Metal Scene, Chosen by The Hellfreaks

Here are 11 bands that define Hungary's metal scene, as chosen by the country's own Hellfreaks.

The group was formed in 2009 and plays a thrilling combination of metal, alternative and punk, serving up varying degrees of heaviness complemented by melodic flairs and the dual-threat vocals of frontwoman Zsuza "Shakey Sue" Radnóti.

Their fifth album, Pitch Black Sunset, arrives April 14 on Napalm Records as their upward momentum continues, helping to increase the Hungarian metal scene's visibility on a global scale.

Below, The Hellfreaks offer a deeper look into this scene and the metal bands that have enjoyed some international success as well as ones who are generating tons of buzz domestically. There's a mix of newer artists as well as ones who made waves upward of two decades ago or more, demonstrating that the Hungarian metal community has been a vibrant one for quite some time.

READ MORE: The 5 Best Albums to Introduce You to Funeral Doom, Chosen by Ahab's Christian Hector

You can also check out the music video for "Hit Me Where It Hurts" for a taste of what The Hellfreaks are dishing out on Pitch Black Sunset.

Speaking about the new record, the band previews, "Since our last album, our world around us has turned much darker than what we ever expected. Covid, war, inflation. Enough reasons for introspection to find out if there is any light left in us. An excursion between the best and worst parts in us. Pitch Black Sunset is about how these contraries interfere with each other: the past and the future, peace and chaos, eastern and western, life and death. This album invites you to a car ride straight into the canyon between these opposites. Does it end in a car crash? Sometimes. But we found beauty in it."

Now, check out The Hellfreaks' picks for 10 Bands That Define Hungary Metal Scene.

Get your copy of 'Pitch Black Sunset' here and follow The Hellfreaks on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.

The Hellfreaks, "Hit Me Where It Hurts"