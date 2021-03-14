Body Count Wins Best Metal Performance Award at 2021 Grammys

The verdict is in and the Best Metal Performance Grammy for 2021 goes to Body Count for their song "Bum-Rush."

Body Count faced tough competition with Code Orange's "Underneath," In This Moment's "The In-Between," Poppy's "Bloodmoney," and Power Trip's "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) (Live) were also nominated in the category.

This is their first Grammy win.

Poppy, who is the first female solo artist to be nominated in the Best Metal Performance category, performed a new song at the evening's pre-show Premiere Ceremony.

The The 63rd annual Grammy Awards were originally slated to take place Sunday, Jan. 31, but were postponed until tonight (March 14) because of concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is the host of this year's ceremony, which is airing on CBS. Head below to see who was victorious in the rock and metal categories, and check out the full list of winners here.