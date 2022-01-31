Poll: What’s the Best Nine Inch Nails Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Nine Inch Nails song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

This week our featured artist is Nine Inch Nails — the group that's basically responsible for popularizing industrial music.

Trent Reznor founded NIN in 1988, and was the sole creative mastermind behind the band until 2016 when Atticus Ross joined him as an official member. Reznor, who's a multi-instrumentalist and a producer, recorded the project's 1989 debut album Pretty Hate Machine almost entirely on his own — a trend he continued throughout much of its discography.

Although Reznor has always been the star in the studio, he knew he'd need an ensemble of musicians to back him while translating the songs live, and NIN are known for having extravagant visual performances. John Freese, Robin Finck and Richard Patrick are among the list of revolving members who've played with Reznor in the past.

Reznor announced that Nine Inch Nails would no longer play live in 2009, but returned to the stage again four years later and are still plotting tours as of 2022.

