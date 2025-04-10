Here are the five best nu-metal songs of the 2020s so far, chosen by the members of Magnolia Park.

Against all odds, nu-metal's popularity has surged over the last few years, driven by a dynamic crop of young bands and Fred Durst's from-cringe-back-to-cool "Dad Vibes" persona he debuted at Lollapalooza in 2021.

What's perhaps the most exciting about this new generation of nu-metal is that the rock and rap/hip-hop that's informing the hybrid style is wholly different than the bands who influenced the first generation of the subgenre. We also have nu-metal that's taking cues from late '90s/early '00s nu-metal kingpins, so it's a fresh retooling of the style.

Magnolia Park are no exception, embracing a heavier style as they progress deeper into their career, skillfully balancing it with their obvious love of pop and hip-hop.

We'll get to their picks for those standout 2020s nu-metal bangers in a moment, but first...

What You Need to Know About Magnolia Park

From: Orlando, Florida

First Album: Halloween Mixtape (2021)

New Album: VAMP

Formed in 2018 by guitarists Tristian Torres and Freddie Criales, the band's creativity was immediate. Their first single, "Patience," arrived that year, followed by 2019 and 2020 EPs. As the band built up a following, their debut record, Halloween Mixtape, was released in 2021 and the group has been on a prolific run ever since.

VAMP is the fourth Magnolia Park album, billed as a "neo-gothic concept album rich in world-building and gripping storytelling." A press release states that the "storyline details an ominous journey through Nocturne Nexus where rulers and rebels battle with the future hanging in the balance."

That narrative plays out across 11 tracks, including lead single "SHALLOW," which you can hear below.

Magnolia Park, "SHALLOW" Music Video

“The most exciting thing about this band is how everyone elevates everyone else," enthuses vocalist Joshua Roberts. "I'm just so glad that we're all able to do that and come out with great music and great vibes and feel like we’ve accomplished something special. That's the whole mission: to make sure that at the end of the journey, we're better than we were in the beginning.”

Regarding the group's sonic development, Torres explains that seeing crowd reactions to Magnolia Park's heavier songs "was really eye-opening for us."

"That reaction inspired us to continue exploring that side of our sound, which informed how we started building out the world of VAMP," he says.

Now, see the band's picks for the 5 Best Nu-Metal Songs of the 2020s below!

'VAMP' is out April 11 on Epitaph

The 5 Best Nu-Metal Songs of the 2020s, Chosen by Magnolia Park

Tristan Torres: UnityTX, “ROC SH!T”

This song is like a punch to the face in the best way. It’s so hyped and shows why UnityTX is one of the best bands of this decade.

Joshua Roberts: Linkin Park, “Heavy is The Crown”

The way that Emily’s voice goes over the beat like a war cry keeps me coming back every time I listen to it.

Freddie Criales: Alpha Wolf, “Akudama"

Guitars are thick and heavy. Vocals are angry. I like it.

Joe Horsham: Moodring, “BLACK_WAVE”

This song perfectly blends the heavy guitars of nu metal and the vibey atmosphere of shoegaze. Moodring will be huge if they keep songs this good coming.

Vince Enrst: Poppy, “new way out”

I love this song because it combines great production and songwriting. It also has that signature Jordan Fish sound, which is a huge inspiration to all of us in Magnolia Park.