Here are the 80 best rock and metal albums of the 1980s and the 90 best of the 1990s!

The sounds and styles that were pioneered and popularized across these two decades is mind-boggling. The guitar ruled all, whether it was classic heavy metal, thrash, black and death metal, alternative, funk-rock, grunge, hair metal... the list feels pretty endless.

And as far apart as all these sound are, they all have one unifying quality that is encompassed by the broad definition of "heavy music."

Are there any two decades that, when combined, match the totality of what was accomplished in the '80s and '90s? That's for every individual fan to try to answer and an argument against this notion may become difficult after seeing the impressive tower of music below.

Even with over 150 incredible records represented 20 years of music, it still feels like there's a fair share of albums that are worthy of mention.

Did all of your favorites make the cut or are there some obvious standouts that we missed? Find out and see all of Loudwire's picks below!

Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s

Top 90 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1990s

