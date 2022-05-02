Poll: What Was the Best Rock or Metal Song of April? – Vote Now

April was quite a good month for rock and metal. There were a plethora of new albums and songs, but we're curious to hear which you thought were the best.

On the first day of the month, we got a new album from Red Hot Chili Peppers called Unlimited Love. Toward the end, Rammstein released the highly-anticipated Zeit, and Metallica's Kirk Hammett released his first-ever solo EP Portals.

As for songs, we heard new Architects with "When We Were Young," Five Finger Death Punch's "Afterlife," a collaboration from Lamb of God and Megadeth on "Wake Up Dead," the first new music from Pink Floyd since their 1994 album The Division Bell with the anthem "Hey Hey Rise Up" in support of Ukraine and many, many more.

So, we rounded up 20 of the biggest rock and metal songs from the month and compiled them into a poll for you to choose which one you think was the best. Head below to make your selection.

