Poll: What’s the Best Stone Temple Pilots Album? – Vote Now

Stone Temple Pilots are another rock group that has had multiple "eras" as a result of having different frontmen, two of whom they've released albums with. But which of their records is the greatest? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Stone Temple Pilots came crashing in with their debut album Core, which was released on the same day as Alice in Chains' Dirt in September of 1992. Because alternative rock was already so prominent at the time, especially because of the amount of artists coming out of the Pacific Northwest, Core was an instant commercial success — but that didn't come without its share of criticism. The rockers, who were originally from San Diego, were dismissed by many fans of the Seattle rock scene because of the similarity in the sound.

The haters didn't stop STP, though, as their 1994 follow-up Purple debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold 252,000 copies in its first week. Scott Weiland's quirky demeanor onstage made him stand apart from many of the shier "grunge" frontmen — he was meant to be a rock star, and he knew how to flaunt it. Sadly, as many other rock stars were, Weiland had a tortured soul, which contributed to a lot of internal conflict with his bandmates, brothers Robert and Dean DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz.

The rockers released another three albums before taking a hiatus, and then returning again in 2010 with their first self-titled album. The band parted ways again and then Weiland tragically died in December of 2015 while he was on tour with his solo band, The Wildabouts. STP have since reconvened with new singer Jeff Gutt, and they released their second self-titled album in 2018, followed by Perdida in 2020.

Head below to vote for your favorite Stone Temple Pilots album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Disturbed album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.