VOTE: Better 1995 Debut Album – Foo Fighters, ‘Foo Fighters’ vs. Silverchair, ‘Frogstomp’

Which is the better debut album from the year 1995 — Foo Fighters' self-titled introduction or Silverchair's Frogstomp?

What started out as a way of coping after the death of Kurt Cobain turned into the next chapter of drummer Dave Grohl's career. He recorded a demo of songs, shared it with a few friends titling it Foo Fighters to hide his involvement and soon it started garnering attention from labels. The impressive debut kicked off with the adrenaline-fueled "This Is A Call," while also featuring "I'll Stick Around," the melodically poppy "Big Me" and the moody "For All the Cows." The album peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

Speaking of the death of Cobain, in the aftermath we saw the signs of grunge gone global with a trio of teens from Australia named Silverchair laying claim to to the title of the "next Nirvana." It didn't exactly turn out that way, but it's easy to see the comparisons with such gritty and vibrant songs as "Tomorrow," "Pure Massacre," "Israel's Son" and "Shade." Frogstomp peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Album Chart.

