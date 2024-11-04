VOTE: Better Led Zeppelin Album – ‘IV’ vs. ‘Physical Graffiti’

Which was the better Led Zeppelin album - IV or Physical Graffiti? That's the battle this week in Loudwire Nights' Chuck's Fight Club.

Led Zeppelin are one of the truly iconic bands in hard rock history. The foursome of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and john Bonham cemented themselves atop the '70s rock scene with one great album after another. But in this case we're looking at two in particular and giving you the chance to tell us which is the better album.

Led Zeppelin's untitled 1971 album, which most call Led Zeppelin IV due to the numerical progression of the band's records to that point, is filled with classic cuts. Side one alone has "Black Dog," "Rock and Roll," "The Battle of Evermore" and "Stairway to Heaven." The set also features "Misty Mountain Hop," "Going to California" and "When the Levee Breaks." It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart and has been certified 24 times platinum in the U.S.

READ MORE: 26 Rock + Metal Drummers Influenced By John Bonham

Meanwhile, Led Zep's Physical Graffiti arrived in 1975 as their sixth studio album. It too is absolutely stacked with "Kashmir," "Houses of the Holy," "Trampled Under Foot," "In My Time of Dying," "Ten Years Gone" and more making up a truly classic record. The chart-topping album is 16 times platinum in the U.S.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle during Monday's broadcast at 8PM. Tuesday and Wednesday at 8PM will find Armstrong giving each album an individual spotlight, while fans have a chance to rank both albums using the form below throughout the week. At the end of the week, the higher rated album will be featured with a rock block during the 8PM hour of Friday's Loudwire Nights airing.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.