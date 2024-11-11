VOTE: Better Metallica Bassist – Jason Newsted vs. Robert Trujillo

Who is the better Metallica bassist - Jason Newsted or Robert Trujillo? That's the debate at the center of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

First off, let's address the elephant in the room. For those of you screaming Cliff Burton, there's no doubt that most Metallica fans would rank him as the best overall. His style and playing had an impact on both musicians that followed him in the bass slot for the band and he's revered by them as well. But for this matchup we're looking at a debate of which of Metallica's two living bassists reigns supreme.

Newsted took over for Burton in 1986 and remained with the group through 2001. Over that time period, he played on And Justice for All, the self-titled black album, Load, Reload and S&M albums.

Though he joined Metallica on the St. Anger album cycle, Robert Trujillo's first recording with the group came with 2008's Death Magnetic. He's been with the group through Lulu, Hardwired .... to Self-Destruct, S&M2 and 72 Seasons.

