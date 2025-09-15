VOTE: Better Ozzy Featuring Album – Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ vs. Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘No More Tears’

Ozzy Osbourne is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer twice over — both for Black Sabbath and his solo career. But which is the better Ozzy-featuring album — Black Sabbath's Paranoid or Ozzy's No More Tears? That is the battle in this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

In one corner, you get Black Sabbath's Paranoid, the band's second album. Hailed as a true metal classic, the album gave us such metal staples as the title track and "Iron Man." The album is a "no skip" gem that also features "War Pigs," "Fairies Wear Boots" and "Planet Caravan." The album peaked at No. 12 in the U.S. and has been certified as four times platinum.

In the other corner, you get Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tears, his sixth solo album. The record is notable for the two major hits — the title track and "Mama I'm Coming Home." But it's also jam packed with great songs including "Mr. Tinkertrain," "I Don't Want to Change the World," "Hellraiser" and "Time After Time." It peaked at No. 7 and also has been certified as four times platinum.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each record. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

