VOTE: Better Rock Hall Inductee – Soundgarden vs. White Stripes

Who is the better Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee - Soundgarden or The White Stripes? That's the battle at the center of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

We've waited for a few months and now the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class has been revealed. Both Soundgarden and The White Stripes are getting in, but which band do you think is the better of the two?

Soundgarden's resume includes six studio albums including the three records that made them '90s era grunge superstars - Badmotorfinger, Superunknown and Down on the Upside. Songs such as "Black Hole Sun," "Outshined," "Rusty Cage," "Spoonman," The Day I Tried to Live," "Fell On Black Days," "Pretty Noose," "Burden in My Hand" and "Blow Up the Outside World" helped cement their status as Hall of Famers.

The White Stripes also had a six album run, with Jack and Meg White really coming to the forefront over their final four releases - White Blood Cells, Elephant, Get Behind Me Satan and Icky Thump. Songs such as "Seven National Army," "Fell In Love With a Girl," "Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground," "The Hardest Button to Button," "Blue Orchid," "The Denial Twist" and "Icky Thump" helped set the tone for the group.

