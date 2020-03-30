You can't put your arms around a memory, but you can take photos and video of it. Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is back with the latest installment of his "No Fun Mondays," this time pulling out a Johnny Thunders cover for fans.

Armstrong chose "You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory," surrounding the catchy cover with quick hitting photos and video of Armstrong and fellow musicians playing more intimate stages.

The Green Day vocalist intends to release a new cover song each week through the coronavirus pandemic and he started things off last week with his take on the Tommy James and the Shondells classic, "I Think We're Alone Now."

Green Day had planned to be out on the road in support of their Father of All... album, but like many acts had to cancel their proposed Asian trek due to the coronavirus pandemic. At present, the band is expected to resume touring later this year. Stay up to date with their dates right here.

Billie Joe Armstrong, "You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory" (Johnny Thunders Cover)