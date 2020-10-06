The pandemic has been a major bummer, but Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong did his best to lighten our spirits earlier this year with his weekly No Fun Mondays contributions of quarantine covers. Now, that full set of covers will be released as an album.

Reprise/Warner Records will serve up the 14-song No Fun Mondays collection from Armstrong on Nov. 27, making it available in vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Armstrong often tried to tie his covers to the feelings and events going on during the early days of the pandemic, starting off with his cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells classic "I Think We're Alone Now." The set also includes Armstrong's melodic-punk takes on songs from John Lennon, Billy Bragg, Johnny Thunders, The Bangles, Wreckless Eric and Kim Wilde among others. The full track list for the set can be viewed at the bottom of this post.

"While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: family, friends and, of course, music,” said Armstrong. “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together."

During the run, Armstrong made videos for each track available via the Green Day YouTube site and in the run-up to the album's official release, a different track from the album will arrive on streaming services each week.

Pre-orders are currently available for the album at this location. In addition, there will be a limited edition baby blue colored vinyl that will be available via U.S. independent music retailers.

While Covid-19 forced Green Day off tour this year, the band is still planning to join Fall Out Boy and Weezer on the Hella Mega tour in 2021. Dates for the run have been rescheduled and you can check out the stops here.

Billie Joe Armstrong, No Fun Mondays Artwork + Track Listing

Warner / Reprise Records

SIDE A

I Think We’re Alone Now

War Stories

Manic Monday

Corpus Christi

That Thing You Do!

Amico

You Can’t Put Your Arms Round a Memory

SIDE B

Kids in America

Not That Way Anymore

That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll

Gimme Some Truth

Whole Wide World

Police On My Back

A New England

