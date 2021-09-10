Billy Talent Nab Rivers Cuomo for New Song ‘End of Me,’ Announce New Album

Billy Talent are ready to push ahead with new music following a pandemic delay. The group had already issued the songs "Reckless Paradise," "I Beg to Differ (This Will Get Better)" and "Forgiveness I + II," but now pick up the momentum again with their new single "End of Me," a track that features a guest turn by Weezer's Rivers Cuomo.

For the group, the pairing is a bit of a dream come true. "This is a full circle moment for us," the band says. "We've admired and have been fans of Weezer since the [self-titled] Blue Album until now. Before we had a title, this song was originally called 'Hendrix+Weezer,' so it only felt right to ask Rivers to sing on it. The song encompasses the essence of '90s alt rock, which was a hugely impactful and influential time for our band. We're proud of the song and very happy to have Rivers be a part of it."

The song comes with an animated lyrics video that can be viewed below and you can also get a closer look at the lyrics provided for you as well.

Billy Talent Featuring Rivers Cuomo, "End of Me" Lyrics

Well I see you walking down a dead end street

Like a black cat following a limousine

A brand new problem every time we meet

But the same old reason that the grass ain’t green

So self-entitled and your talk is cheap

Leave a path of destruction every time you speak

You burned your bridges but I just won’t leave

‘Cause I can’t help caring ‘bout a friend in need

You dragged me down to a hole so deep

I’m crawling out on my hands and knees

I’d stick around but I know it’s gonna be

The end of me

When I see you making all the same mistakes

Try to help, but you throw it back into my face

You quit your job, say your life’s so hard

But you can’t pay for dinner with the victim card

Yeah, as subtle as a wrecking ball

If you stole my keys you would crash my car

Then win the lottery and still complain

We all know somebody that we just can’t change

You dragged me down to a hole so deep

I’m crawling out on my hands and knees

I’d stick around but I know it’s gonna be

The end of me

I wanna get closer to you

But how am I supposed to get through?

Keep putting out fires but the flames get higher

I gotta stop listening to you

I’m gonna get hurt if I do

I’m getting so tired of preaching to the choir

I said goodbye and I wished you well

But you kept draggin’ me back to hell

I’ll stick around but I know it’s gonna be

The end of me

I wanna get closer to you

But how am I supposed to get through?

Keep putting out fires but the flames get higher

I gotta stop listening to you

I’m gonna get hurt if I do

I’m getting so tired of preaching to the choir

You dragged me down to a hole so deep

I’m crawling out on my hands and knees

I’d stick around but I know it’s gonna be

The end of me

Billy Talent Featuring Rivers Cuomo, "End of Me"

"End of Me" will be featured on Billy Talent's upcoming Crisis of Faith album, which is now due on Jan. 21. The album was produced by the band's guitarist Ian D'Sa in Toronto and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge.

Those who pre-order the new album will also have the opportunity to win a one-of-a-kind Player Series Fender Stratocaster modeled after D'Sa's own strat. You can look for the album being available on CD, vinyl and digitally, with a deluxe vinyl package offered as well. Get pre-order details here and check out the album artwork and track listing below.

Billy Talent, Crisis of Faith Artwork + Track Listing

Spinefarm Records

"Forgiveness I + II"

"Reckless Paradise"

"I Beg to Differ (This Will Get Better)"

"The Wolf"

"Reactor"

"Judged"

"Hanging Out With All The Wrong People"

"End of Me" (Feat. Rivers Cuomo)

"One Less Problem"

"For You"