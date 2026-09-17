It's been nearly a year since Biohazard released their 10th studio album, Divided We Fall. Frontman Evan Seinfeld joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday (Sept. 16) to reflect on the last year and celebrate the personal, transformative journey he's been on.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

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"It's been a really interesting process because when the band got back together, it just became a touring machine," Seinfeld shared with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong.

"I think the amount of gratitude that all of us — especially speaking for myself — the amount of gratitude I have to just be able to do it, to go back to live out my childhood dreamland play music...it's been incredible."

Seinfeld admitted it's been surprising how much Biohazard fans connect with the new music; rather than expecting only the classics at a live show, he sees fans getting just as excited for Divided We Fall tracks.

"The new album sounds like Biohazard," he said.

"Our producer, Matt Hyde, gave us permission to imitate ourselves, which made it really easy. I have to say, Biohazard is popping right now. It's vital."

Evan Seinfeld Shares His Personal Journey With Fans

In addition to celebrating the vitality and longevity of Biohazard, Seinfeld opened up about his own personal journey toward physical and mental wellness.

"I try to live very intentionally," Seinfeld expressed.

"When you're young, you think you'll live forever, you have unlimited time. And now I'm so intentional about my time. I was depressed. I was 50. I was living in L.A., going through a divorce, financial problems. It was a very hard time; I needed a full life reinvention."

With a push from his son and best friend, Seinfeld packed up and moved to Mexico and began to take his health seriously. So seriously, in fact, that he has written a book for other men who need a life reinvention, too.

While that book is set to come out later this year, Seinfeld has also put his energy and own experience to use for others; he launched Wolf Pack, a free support community for men and he also designed Full Metal Fitness, another community focused on physical health.

As fans might guess, Full Metal Fitness is rooted in both fitness and Seinfeld's love and history with rock and roll and heavy metal. That's most obvious, now, in a free workout video he's created, filmed and released.

"This one's really rooted in classic metal," Seinfeld said about the Full Metal Workout video, which you can watch below.

"If you want to lift weights to Pantera and do push-ups to Metallica and do squats to Iron Maiden and do crunches to Audioslave and do Russian twists to Celtic Frost, let's go. No rhyme or reason, this is my personal soundtrack."

For Seinfeld, his physical health is directly connected to his mental wellness, which has been a crucial realization during his life reinvention.

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"I found a huge correlation with mental health, emotional welfare and physical fitness," he told Chuck.

"When I'm taking care of my body, I'm sending myself a clear message that I'm taking care of myself ... This is, for me, the new drug."

What Else Did Biohazard's Evan Seinfeld Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

For the first time, working on solo music: "I've made a commitment to putting out new music under my new band, my new solo band. I don't even know who's in it yet. I've got almost a whole album recorded and I'm trying to figure out what to do with it, releasing new music in 2026. It's different from Biohazard. My music has more of an electronic element to it."

One of the inspiring things about Full Metal Fitness: "I'm in shape, how can I continue doing this? How do I stay inspired? How do I push myself to keep getting better? Well, now [we have] an army of metalheads who are lifting weights and doing workouts and cardio."

The new song that fans have been connecting with most at live shows: "'Forsaken,' [fans] move through it like it's an old song. Everybody knows when the part is coming to jump...it's an interesting time right now because we kind of toured the U.S., now we have a break before we go to South America next year...we all live in parts of the world and have really different lives. It's kind of really beautiful to come together. We always make a joke, the bat signal goes up — you look up and see the Biohazard logo."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Evan Seinfeld joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Sept. 16; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand here, as well as on Apple and Spotify.