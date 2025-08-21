We now have some indication of just how much Black Sabbath's farewell Back to the Beginning concert meant to the local economy.

A new estimate claims the event dumped millions into communities throughout the United Kingdom.

University of Birmingham Provides Back to the Beginning Projections

Back to the Beginning was billed as a grand farewell for Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne when it was held on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Ozzy died a couple weeks later at the age of 76,

Economists from the University of Birmingham recently compiled information to assess the economic impact of Back to the Beginning, which over 42,000 people attended.

According to a BBC report, the university's figures show Back to the Beginning contributed more than $45 million in "gross economic output across the U.K."

This includes not only money generated directly from Back to the Beginning, but also from tourism. It is estimated that nearly 20 percent of those who attended the event were from outside of the country.

Birmingham is located in the West Midlands region of England. Of the University of Birmingham's $45 million estimate, more than $37 million is believed to have stayed in the local West Midlands area.

Uncertainty Surrounds How Much Back to the Beginning Made

While the University of Birmingham estimates account for tourism and other factors connected to Back to the Beginning, the exact total of how much the event itself made has come into question.

Initial reports pegged Back to the Beginning as breaking the record for the highest-grossing charity concert. Organizations benefiting from the event include Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice

Billboard reported on July 15 that Back to the Beginning, which also featured performances from acts such as Tool, Guns N' Roses and Metallica, brought in $190 million for the charities.

The total was first announced in an Instagram post by Tom Morello, who served as music curator for the event. The post has since been edited to remove any mention of $190 million.

Sharon Osbourne Disputes Early Back to the Beginning Charity Total Report

In an interview with Pollstar that was conducted on July 17, Sharon Osbourne said the $190 million total was incorrect.

"I'm really happy that we are talking because one of the things that's frightening to me is all this false press about [how], we've made $140 million and all of this and I'm like 'God, I wish we could have, for one gig.' It's just ridiculous, the different stories."

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Disputes Back to the Beginning Charity Total

Sharon told Pollstar the exact total Back to the Beginning made for the three charities wouldn't be known until much later, once all expenses and revenue were finalized.

For those who missed it on July 5 or are looking to relive Back to the Beginning, a feature-length film covering the day is set for release sometime in 2026.