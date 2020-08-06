Black Stone Cherry Release ‘Again’ Video, Announce ‘The Human Condition’ Album

Black Stone Cherry are ready to rev it up once more, announcing their seventh studio album The Human Condition and unleashing a new video for their foot-stomping lead single, "Again."

The Human Condition was completed just a few days before the COVID-19 lockdown took place, with the band finding that some of the themes of the new record definitely felt very of the moment within the new climate.

“There was a real urgency and fear of the unknown during those sessions - it was a scary time,” recalls drummer John Fred Young. “Every song on this album tells a story of the experiences we all go through - our happiness, our struggles, and how we have to adapt.”

The album itself even starts with the lyrics, “People, people, your attention please, I need to tell you about a new disease” (from "Ringin’ in My Head"). The song was written four years ago, but powerfully captures the hysteria around the COVID-19 outbreak. One other track, "Push Down & Turn," finds the band delving into mental health and advocating for treatment, which has come even more into the forefront during this period of self-isolating. Singer Chris Robinson says, “I suffer from manic depression and I have severe anxiety. I want to convey it’s okay to go to a doctor and talk about these issues. There is no shame or stigma there."

As for the current song "Again," it features a gritty guitar sound with pounding drums that cut right through, while frontman Chris Robertson sings with power and conviction. Have a look at the video and listen to the track below.

Black Stone Cherry, "Again"

The 13-song set is now locked in for an Oct. 30 street date via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group, with the album arriving on red transparent vinyl, as a limited edition CD boxset and digitally. Pre-orders are currently being taken at this location.

The band self-produced the album, choosing to meticulously multi track the record, with each member enduring grueling sessions to ensure an epic performance. Guitarist Ben Wells explains, “With this one, we cranked up the amps, the drums are in your face, and there are some really heavy riffs. After 19 years and seven albums, we wanted to prove that we still kick ass. This album feels like a rebirth.”

“When I listen back to this record, I feel all these different emotions,” adds bassist Jon Lawhon. “We started when we were teens, and life has taken its course, especially now. Through it all, your heart and your perspectives change, but one thing that hasn’t changed is our connection as friends.” Robertson concludes, “This is a brotherhood. It’s been amazing to stick around with all four original members and still be inspired. Here’s to seven more albums and another 19 years!”

Black Stone Cherry, The Human Condition Artwork + Track Listing

Mascot Records

1. Ringin’ in My Head

2. Again

3. Push Down & Turn

4. When Angels Learn to Fly

5. Live This Way

6. In Love With the Pain

7. The Chain

8. Ride

9. If My Heart Had Wings

10. Don’t Bring Me Down

11. Some Stories

12. The Devil in Your Eyes

13. Keep On Keepin’ On