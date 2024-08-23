Chris Robertson Discusses Black Stone Cherry’s Live Shows – ‘When I Go to a Concert, I Want to Escape Everything’

Black Stone Cherry are gearing up for a handful of tours across the globe — and the bands they're hitting the road with cover a wide spectrum of rock.

"We're doing Clutch and Rival Sons," Robertson said on Loudwire Nights on Thursday (Aug. 22). That tour, which starts in September, follows their summer run of shows with Nonpoint.

"Then we go to Europe, taking Ayron Jones with us and then we go to the U.K. and we're picking up Skillet to be with us as well. It's a year full of being on the road."

Host Chuck Armstrong told Robertson that while these bands all cover a lot of ground musically, Black Stone Cherry somehow fits in with each of them.

"I think our problem has always been that we can play with anybody," he admitted.

"As beautiful as that is, it kind of puts us in this thing — 'Well, where exactly do they fit?' It's always been a bit of a struggle, but it is what it is man. We're just proud that we get the opportunities that we do."

For anyone who has seen Black Stone Cherry in concert, there's no question the band takes advantage of every single opportunity that comes their way to create an unforgettable, lasting live experience.

"We all deal with enough on a day-to-day basis that when we go to a concert, it should be true escapism," he shared.

"That's what I'm looking for. When I go to a concert, I want to escape everything and just be in that room with the music, so we try to make sure that our shows embody that and that we really project that in what we do, especially with the live music."

What Else Did Black Stone Cherry's Chris Robertson Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he's been reflecting on the past more than normal recently

How the band chooses songs to cover — and what they hope they accomplish with their cover songs

Why Black Stone Cherry typically don't invite special guests onto studio tracks

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Chris Robertson joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Aug. 22