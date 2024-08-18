Interview: Mark Tremonti Discusses Creed’s Early Years + Why He Likes to Stay Busy

When Mark Tremonti joined Loudwire Nights on Friday (Aug. 16), he admitted that Creed didn't realize just how big Human Clay would be when they were in the studio 25 years ago.

"You never know, but I remember in those days we were always fighting for survival," he shared with Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong. "Everybody in the industry — you know, they're always negative nellies and were like, 'Guys, you're going to be a one-hit wonder.'"

As Tremonti recalled that moment in Creed's early career, he noted how they had more than one hit before Human Clay.

"Alright, you're going to have your sophomore slump," Tremonti said about the constant criticism the band received.

"It seemed like the whole world was kind of rooting against you and when you're fighting, when you're in survival mode, you probably write your best music."

Mark Tremonti Hints, Briefly, at Future of New Creed Music

Tremonti has always stayed busy as a musician, whether it's with Creed, Alter Bridge or his solo band, Tremonti. It's a trait he shares with Alter Bridge bandmate and writing partner, Myles Kennedy.

"If you turn it off, if you turn off that faucet, it takes a bit to conjure it back up," he said.

"I like to kind of just keep it flowing."

And as of late, it seems that Tremonti has kept himself extra busy.

"I just finished recording a solo record, that's mixed and mastered," Tremonti said.

"And I'm already writing an Alter Bridge record. And in the meantime, I'll be writing songs that could be future, upcoming Creed stuff. Who knows? It's just nonstop."

What Else Did Mark Tremonti Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

How he separates music he writes for Alter Bridge and Creed: "That's more of an intuition kind of thing. The last time we did a Creed record, I liked most of it, but I think we might have [strayed away] from the early dynamics we had in Creed."

What it was like hearing "Higher" on the radio for the first time: "I remember clear as day being in the car, I was buying furniture for my very first home."

Why he thinks "Just Too Much" isn't representative of the rest of his upcoming solo album, The End Will Show Us How: "I think every song is tells its own story."

