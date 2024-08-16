Win a Creed ‘Human Clay’ 25th Anniversary Edition Vinyl!

Here is your chance to win a 25th anniversary edition vinyl of Creed's hugely successful sophomore album, Human Clay! Loudwire Nights wants you to have this legendary record as part of your collection, so it's the latest addition to our Loudwire Record Club.

Creed's Human Clay officially arrived in stores Sept. 28, 1999, hot off the heels of the band's breakout album, My Own Prison. The group had just performed at Woodstock '99 and issued the lead single "Higher" a little over a month prior to the release and were starting to see the traction take place at radio. The song topped both the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts, with "Higher" spending an incredible record-setting 17 weeks at No. 1 on the latter chart.

But that was just the beginning, as the aggressively anthemic single "What If" followed in early 2000 and the powerful ballad "With Arms Wide Open" became their first Hot 100 chart-topper in the spring of 2000 en route to later winning the Grammy for Best Rock Song. The group rounded out the releases from the album with the hard-hitting opener, "Are You Ready?" By the time the dust settled, Human Clay was certified as a diamond record by the RIAA, currently with over 11 million albums sold.

